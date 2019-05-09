JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.
Everyone is welcome. There is no fee. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
An open house will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum. It will be free to the public. Refreshments will be available.
See updated exhibits and visit with historical society members. This is an opportunity to learn more about county history and how to document your own history.
Jerome County Centennial items will be available for sale: a new Jerome County historical book about the 100 years of the county, other historical books and centennial writing pencils.
For more information call 208-324-5641 or email info@HistoricalJeromeCounty.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.