Jerome County Historical Museum

Jerome County Historical Society’s downtown museum is in a former train depot.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.

Everyone is welcome. There is no fee. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

An open house will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the museum. It will be free to the public. Refreshments will be available.

See updated exhibits and visit with historical society members. This is an opportunity to learn more about county history and how to document your own history.

Jerome County Centennial items will be available for sale: a new Jerome County historical book about the 100 years of the county, other historical books and centennial writing pencils.

For more information call 208-324-5641 or email info@HistoricalJeromeCounty.com.

