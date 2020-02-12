Jerome County Historical Society meets Thursday
JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Jerome Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.
Participants can bring an antique item to discuss for show and tell. Everyone interested in local history is welcome to attend the free meeting. Light refreshments will be available.
Anyone wanting to help with Live History Day on June 13 and with preparations of the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum grounds before the June event can contact the group.
More information: 208-324-5641 or info@historicaljeromecounty.com.
