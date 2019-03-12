Try 3 months for $3

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.

Preliminary discussions for Live History Day, June 8, will be held along with the regular business meeting.

Anyone interested in local history is invited. Refreshments will be available. There is no fee to attend.

More information: 208-324-5641 or info@historicaljeromecounty.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments