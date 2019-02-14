JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St., Jerome.
Participants can bring an antique item to discuss for a Show and Tell activity. Those attending can try to guess what an item was used for in the past. To be an antique, the item should be at least 50 years old. Some items discussed from past years have been shop and woodworking tools, a 100-year-old locket with photo of the person who originally owned it, documents from the Civil War, 80-year-old dolls, and hair combs from the 1920s.
Some of the items in the past have been donated to the museum along with the documentation given.
Everyone is welcome to the meeting. Admission is free.
