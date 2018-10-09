Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St., Jerome. Jerome County Assessor Rick Haberman will discuss the North Rim Park and Trail System.

Everyone is welcome. There is no cost. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 208-324-5641 or email Jciranch@msn.com.

