JEROME — The Jerome County Historical Society will meet for a potluck picnic at 6 p.m. Thursday at the picnic tables in the R.E. Sheppard Park on the grounds at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St.
Bring a potluck dish to share and your own table service (plate and silverware). Water and juice will be provided. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 208-324-5641.
