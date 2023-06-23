Jerome County commissioners have hired legal counsel to help them navigate the situation of the county’s prosecuting attorney facing felony charges in Oregon.

Members of the Jerome law firm Williams Meservy & Larsen met with commissioners for more than an hour Tuesday to discuss legal questions after prosecutor Christopher Bradley Calbo was charged June 5 with a pair of felonies after an alleged domestic dispute during a trip to the Oregon Coast. He was released from jail June 13.

Commissioner Ben Crouch said commissioners have been in communication with Calbo but don’t know where he is.

“I believe he’s in Idaho, but not exactly where,” Crouch said.

Commissioners had hoped to meet with Calbo to discuss his intentions, but that apparently won’t happen this week. The last communication commissioners received from Calbo, Commissioner Charlie Howell said, was a text message stating he would be absent for an unspecified amount of time.

Despite no time being set, Crouch said he is confident that at one point the commissioners will meet with Calbo. Crouch said it was his opinion that Calbo was trying to sort out the situation and decide what to do.

He said Calbo has assured commissioners that he would do what is best for the county.

It is an unusual situation that commissioners find themselves in, Crouch said. Usually, they depend on the prosecuting attorney for legal advice, but that won’t happen this time because of Calbo’s situation.

Howell said the county has sought advice from the Idaho Attorney General’s office, but the office has provided limited help, so commissioners sought out the law firm, which charges $250 per hour for its work in researching answers to questions the county has.

The situation is awkward because both the commissioners and Calbo hold elected office.

“There is only so much commissioners can do,” Crouch said.

Getting the situation resolved is going to take time, he said.

Howell said that commissioners mean no ill-will toward Calbo.

“We wish him the best,” he said.

Calbo is facing felony charges including coercion and strangulation, and he is facing misdemeanor 4th degree assault and menacing charges from an incident in Lincoln City, Oregon. A police report shows that a woman accused him of physically assaulting her, and a grand jury indicted Calbo on the charges.

The indictment reads that Calbo placed the woman “in fear of imminent serious physical injury.”

Calbo’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 14.

Because of Calbo’s extended absence, commissioners are seeking to hire another deputy prosecutor to help the prosecutor’s office with its caseload.

“We want to take care of the prosecutor’s office,” Howell said.