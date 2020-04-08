Jerome County has first known COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEROME — Health officials said the first death of a patient known to have COVID-19 in Jerome County happened Wednesday.

The woman was over the age of 70, the South Central Public Health District said. Age is considered a factor.

Idaho had 22 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Wednesday. Of those, 19 are in Jerome County. Eighteen deaths have been reported in Idaho.

Public health officials urge all residents to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, avoiding all non-essential travel and errands, and isolating immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus.

South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distressed because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.