Jerome Jay fire

The U.S. BLM and Jerome Rural Fire Department respond to a brush fire Monday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

JEROME — Firefighters have contained a brush fire burning north of Interstate 84 between milepost 176 and exit 173.

Firefighters with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Jerome County Rural Fire Department contained the 355-acre "Jay" fire by 9 p.m. Monday, the BLM tweeted. They plan to control the blaze by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is the biggest fire we’ve had so far this season,” BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said.

The human-caused wildfire presented some challenges for the firefighters, who needed six BLM engines, a bulldozer and one water tender to fight the blaze, Brizendine said.

"Yesterday we had a pretty decent breeze on it,” she said Tuesday. “That was really pushing the fire. Terrain was also pretty rocky, which was part of the reason they were having a bit of trouble getting around it.”

Substantial amounts of fuel in the area provided the fire with plenty of material to burn, she said. No structures were threatened.

Larger fires could be on the way, Brizendine said.

“It’s only going to get hotter and drier.”

