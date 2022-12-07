Jerome County Fair & Rodeo wins 13 awards for 2022 event

The Jerome County Fair & Rodeo has won multiple industry awards for its 2022 festivities – including one of the top honors handed out annually by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

After claiming 12 combined accolades in November from the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs (RMAF) and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), Jerome County’s six-day event was recognized at the PRCA Convention on Nov. 28-Dec. 1 ahead of the 10-day National Finals Rodeo.

In Las Vegas, Jerome County won third place in the Justin Boots Best Footing Award category for the WPRA’s Wilderness Circuit. The award, determined by votes by WPRA membership and circuit directors, “represents our members’ voices saying ‘thank you’ for a job well done, according to the WPRA.

At the RMAF Summit Awards, Nov. 9-11 in Layton, Utah, Jerome County won first place for fair photograph, event guide and theme logo, and second place for event poster among fairs with 50,000 attendees.

Then, on Nov. 17, Jerome County was selected from among the IAFE’s 1,100 member fairs for eight honors – four firsts, three seconds and one third – during an online awards presentation.

“The credit for these awards goes to our board, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and committees who gave it their all to make 2022 a successful event. We also know that we could not do what we do without our exhibitors and fairgoers who enjoyed the “Home Grown Fun!” Fair Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer said in a news release. “I’m so proud of our organization and am excited to build on these awards for 2023.”

The 2023 Jerome County Fair and Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 7-12.