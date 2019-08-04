JEROME — It’s fair season again in Jerome. The quintessential summer activity kicks off at the Jerome County Fairgrounds on Tuesday with a rodeo and Jerome County Fair Parade.
There are new acts this year, including a concert from Craig Campbell, a country music singer who is a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and has appeared on NBC’s Today.
New performers like a comedian juggler and hypnotist will entertain the crowd between events and fairgoers will get the chance to participate in the acts.
“I hope they have a great time and make memories,” said fair manager Jamie Rupert. “That’s what the fair is all about.”
A messy version of truck racing, known as a mud drag, will feature trucks in four classes — stock, pro stock, super stock and modified — competing down a muddy track. There will also be street-legal trucks, youth drivers and a women’s division as part of the show.
There will be a tug-of-war in the mud between youth groups to raise money for their organizations and an egg hunt in the mud where participants can find money inside the hidden eggs.
As part of a sponsorship with St Luke’s, the first 50 patrons at Thursday night’s rodeo who wear pink will receive free admission. The event is part of the Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, which spreads awareness and raises money for breast cancer research through western and rodeo events.
“The grassroots movement has inspired other sports communities to mount their own…campaigns, spreading a message of hope and support that reaches beyond the rodeo arena to competitors, families and fans across America,” the organization says on its website.
Vendors will sell corn dogs, mini donuts, meat skewers, elephant ears and more. Rupert estimates that 80% of the vendors are from the area.
“I love seeing the community come together and enjoy each other’s company and support each other,” she said.
Rupert spends about 10 months preparing for the fair. The secret to a successful fair is to make something for people of all ages, she said.
“If you can get something for each group that they enjoy, then you’ve got it.”
