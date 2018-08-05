JEROME — A bubble tower. A concert. And an ATV rodeo. There’s plenty of new things to see and hear at this year’s Jerome County Fair.
The annual fair will run Tuesday through Saturday until 10 p.m. While general admission is free, fairgoers may want to save their spot early for ticketed events by visiting jeromecountyfair.com. The Jerome County Fair attracts an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people throughout the week.
“It’s the biggest thing that happens in Jerome County,” Fair Manager Jamie Rupert said.
Tickets can also be purchased at the fair office, 205 N. Fir St.
But one of the new features this year won’t cost you anything at all.
“There’ll be a tower that just does bubbles all night long,” Rupert said. The bubble tower is roughly as tall as one of the fair buildings and will be shooting out bubbles from 4 to 10 p.m. each day between the carnival and the concessions area.
Plus, for the first time in years, the Jerome County Fair will have a Friday night concert, Rupert said.
The show begins with EllieMae Millenkamp singing the national anthem at 7 p.m. Afterward, the Magic Valley-based Eric May Band will perform before “up-and-coming talent” and headliner Jessie G.
Ask the community what they want to see at the fair and a Friday night concert is what they’ll say, Rupert said.
“Trying to bring back this concert in Jerome is kind of a big thing for us, too,” lead vocalist, Kimberly’s Eric May, said.
May will be joined by Andy Lindquist on drums and Kevin Sanborn and Mark Williams on guitar. The band will play a mix of country and southern rock — and more than likely, all the songs will be originals, May said.
The band got started in 2016, with members from Twin Falls, Kimberly, Jerome and Mini-Cassia. If you miss this performance, there will be another chance to see them at the Twin Falls Tonight concert Aug. 15.
Tickets are $20 for floor seating or $15 for the grandstands. The fair concert will take place in the DePew Arena.
A third new attraction this year — Saturday’s main event in the DePew Arena — is the motocross and UTV rodeo. Community members can register to participate in the event for $30. Age restrictions may apply.
“They’ll have jumps and whatnot,” Rupert said. “It’s kind of a course that they made.”
Any type of side-by-side or four-wheeler is welcome, and it is also welcome to motorized vehicles. Registration takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for spectators are $15 for adults and $10 for youths and seniors. Before the main show, freestyle motorcycle riders will perform.
Concessions and vendors open daily at noon Tuesday through Saturday. Various 4-H events will be happening throughout the week.
A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo will be held Tuesday through Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the rodeo are $10 for adults and $6 for youths and seniors. On Tuesday’s Family Night, however, children 12 and younger get in for free. On Wednesday night, 4-H members, FFA members and teachers (with credentials) get in for free. Finally, on Thursday’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, all first responders get in for free (with credentials).
The fair office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking at the fairgrounds costs $2, with money going toward the Valley School District booster club.
