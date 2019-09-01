{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The county is looking for two new members for its fair board.

The Jerome County Commission is asking county residents to consider serving on the Jerome County Fair Board. 

Jerome's fair takes place every year in August.

To be considered for the appointment, send a letter of intent and qualifications to the Jerome County Board of Commissioners, 300 N. Lincoln, 

Jerome, ID 83338, by Sept. 17.

 

