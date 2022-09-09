Jerome County declares emergency after fire explodes near Eden, 14,000 acres burn

How to submit a claim:

The Jerome County Board of Commissioners and the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management are asking for affected residents to report losses to the Emergency Management Office.

Property losses can be reported to Tanya Stitt, director of Jerome County Office of Emergency Management. Submit information by email, phone, or mail.

Call 208-644-2706, email tstitt@co.jerome.id.us or notify the Office of Emergency Management, 300 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, ID 83338 by mail. When possible, include pictures of damages incurred in the fire.

Office hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please leave a message with contact information.