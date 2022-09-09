Jerome County declares emergency after fire explodes near Eden, 14,000 acres burn

EDEN — Jerome County commissioners declared a state of emergency Friday in the wake of a wildfire that consumed an estimated 14,000 acres — nearly 22 square miles — threatened structures and killed livestock.
The Eden 2 Fire started Thursday afternoon 3 miles north of Eden and burned mostly on Bureau of Land Management ground.
The emergency declaration allows for the county to request assistance from the state while it determines property losses.
Heavy, thick smoke hung in the air Friday, limiting visibility over the area. The BLM first estimated that some 30,000 acres had burned by morning but cut the estimate in half after the area was accurately mapped.
The fire was caused by "faulty equipment," the BLM said in an email.
Tanya Stitt, director of Jerome County Office of Emergency Management, said the fire destroyed two structures, including a camper that was someone's home.
Livestock was a concern as the fire spread to the outer area of Eden, Hazelton and into Minidoka County, Stitt said. Animals died in the fire, but she didn't know how many.
Engine crews, concerned about gusty winds and low relative humidity, built containment lines on the south and west flanks with the help of bulldozers and aircraft. Crews conducted several backburns along the north flank of the fire to stop its progress toward the Kimama Desert.
The containment date has been set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
The BLM, the West End Rural Fire Department and the Sawtooth National Forest fought the blaze with a seven fire engines, one dozer and multiple aircraft.