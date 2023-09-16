A multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Jerome County sent three people to the hospital.

A Kenworth truck hauling a potato trailer, driven by a 73-year-old man from Burley, was eastbound near mile marker 181 at about 2:03 p.m. when it struck the rear of a BMW driven by a 73-year-old man from Burley, and the BMW then struck the back of a Ford van driven by a 40-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia, which had slowed for traffic, according to the Idaho State Police.

The Kenworth and trailer rolled and came to rest on their tops, spilling contents onto the roadway.

The driver of the Ford was flown to a hospital, and the drivers of the BMW and Kenworth were transported via ambulance.

All involved were wearing seatbelts, police say.

The eastbound I-84 exit at 182 was blocked for approximately 6.5 hours as the scene was cleared.