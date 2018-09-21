JEROME — As development continues in Jerome County, it becomes increasingly important to guide growth in a way that protects agriculture — the county’s economic base — while providing housing and services to a growing number of residents, County Commissioner Charlie Howell said Wednesday.
Balancing agriculture and residential growth while protecting private property rights is one of the greatest challenges Magic Valley county officials say they face.
The county Planning and Zoning Department has drafted a new comprehensive plan and commissioners are encouraging residents to weigh in on the proposed vision for future growth and development. The P&Z held two public workshops this week to introduce the new plan.
The county’s current plan is 28 years old and outdated. Comprehensive plans are usually reevaluated every 10 years.
Jerome County is a very different place than it was 1990 when the largest share of the population lived in unincorporated areas. Over the past three decades, the county’s population has grown by 56 percent, the P&Z estimates, from about 15,000 people in 1990 to at least 23,500 now. Sixty percent of the county’s population now resides in its three towns: Jerome, Hazelton and Eden.
“This plan will reflect the changes and growth the County has experienced over the last 28 years and will provide a guide to future growth in the years to come,” the P&Z wrote in the draft.
The comprehensive plan is the “vision of the community” on which county commissioners base their planning and zoning ordinances, said P&Z assistant administrator Nancy Marshall, who will replace Art Brown as administrator when he retires at the end of the month.
No significant concerns surfaced during this week’s workshops, so the P&Z will hold a public hearing on the proposed plan next month. If the plan is approved by the county P&Z board, the board will recommend that the county commissioners replace the old plan with the new plan, Marshall said.
The county commissioners will then hold a public hearing before voting on its approval. The county commissioners will take comments on the proposed plan until it is approved or denied.
The new plan suggests considering the major interstate and highway interchanges for commercial activities, similar to development at Crossroads on U.S. 93. The interstate interchanges scattered from exit 165 at west Jerome to exit 201 at Kasota Road at the Minidoka County line are examples of such potentially valuable, but underutilized sites, Howell said.
Sites such as the Snake River Canyon, Wilson Cave, lava rock structures, Minidoka National Historic Site and the alternative course of the Oregon Trail are identified for special consideration as historic and natural resources.
“In addition, environmental factors will continue to change and this plan strives for requiring environmentally responsible development and use of the lands,” the plan states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.