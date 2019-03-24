JEROME — Jerome County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. April 15 in Room 300, 300 N. Lincoln, Jerome, for the purpose of receiving public comment on the following amendments:
- To the definition of Original Parcel found in Chapters 8 and 14 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance. The proposed amendment will change the reference date of Original Parcel from March 11, 1985, to Sept. 29, 2008, while maintaining existing permit conditions.
- On rescinding Chapter 11 Flood Plain Ordinance in its entirety — to be replaced by County Ordinance 2019-02 Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance — and on adding an amendment to Chapters 6, 8 and 19 of the JCZO. The proposed amendment will define Flood Plain Development Permit and add language to the chapters regarding requirements for obtaining the permit. In Chapter 2 Definitions, add and delete definitions as they relate to and correspond with those Chapters 6, 8, 11 and 19 amendments.
A complete copy of the proposed changes to the identified chapters can be viewed in its entirety at the Jerome County Planning & Zoning Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 N. Lincoln Ave.; at the Jerome City Library, 100 First Ave. E.; or at jeromecountyid.us. Staff reports are available seven days prior to the public hearing.
Those wishing to present written comment for the county commissioner’s consideration on the proposed amendment(s) shall mail or hand-deliver four copies of such written comment(s) to the Jerome County Planning and Zoning Office, 300 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome, ID 83338, seven days prior to the scheduled hearing. All written and documentary evidence not meeting those two requirements shall not be reviewed or considered by the county commissioners, but shall be kept as part of the record.
Interested persons are invited to attend the hearing and shall have an opportunity to be heard. Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the hearing should call 208-324-9116 or visit the Jerome County Planning & Zoning Office seven days prior to the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.