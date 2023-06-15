Jerome County commissioners want to meet with Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Bradley Calbo next week to discuss his job status now that he is out of jail following felony charges related to a domestic dispute early this month in Oregon.

Calbo signed a release agreement on Tuesday and his next court date is Aug. 14.

Commissioners have been seeking input from the Idaho Attorney General’s office on how to deal with the matter. Jerome County Commission Chair Ben Crouch declined to say whether Calbo has been contacted or whether he has agreed to the meeting.

The meeting would be held in executive session, Crouch said.

Calbo’s whereabouts are uncertain. His release agreement in Oregon’s Lincoln Countysays he is not authorized to leave the state of Oregon without permission from the court, although his previous Jerome address has been crossed out in the document, with a new address in Jerome written in.

Calbo, 54, has a protection order against him, saying he is not to have contact with the woman involved in the incident, her residence, or her place of employment.

He has retained attorney Marc W. Gunn, who didn’t return a phone call from the Times-News on Wednesday.

His next court date, an early resolution conference, is set for Aug. 14. The conferences are held between parties involved in domestic disputes.

Calbo was involved in a June 3 incident in Lincoln City, Oregon, in which the woman said he strangled her and committed other acts to place her “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” the indictment obtained by the Times-News reads.

The woman made an audio recording of the alleged incident, which she played for police, reports say.

Calbo was appointed as Jerome’s prosecuting attorney last fall when former Prosecuting Attorney Mike Seib resigned from the position.

Deputy prosecutors are handling the prosecutor’s caseload during Calbo’s absence.