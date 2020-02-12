{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — The Jerome County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to take comment on text amendments proposed to Chapters 6 and 10 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance.

A hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Room 300 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln.

The proposed amendments are the following:

  • Chapter 6, Performance Standards, with a complete rewrite of section 6-12, Variance; to amend the minimum lot requirements in section 6-10; and to remove and relocate paragraphs in sections 6-5 and 6-6 to support proposed amendments to sections 6-12 and 6-10.
  • Chapter 10, Area of City Impact, Section I, City of Jerome, to address hearing and annexation procedures, add setbacks in the area of impact and add Uses (Animals, Confined not Regulated by Chapter 13; Plant, Light Manufacturing; and Sports, Rural Recreation Area) to the Use Charts.

