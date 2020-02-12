JEROME — The Jerome County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing to take comment on text amendments proposed to Chapters 6 and 10 of the Jerome County Zoning Ordinance.
A hearing will be held at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Room 300 at the Jerome County Courthouse, 300 N. Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The proposed amendments are the following:
- Chapter 6, Performance Standards, with a complete rewrite of section 6-12, Variance; to amend the minimum lot requirements in section 6-10; and to remove and relocate paragraphs in sections 6-5 and 6-6 to support proposed amendments to sections 6-12 and 6-10.
- Chapter 10, Area of City Impact, Section I, City of Jerome, to address hearing and annexation procedures, add setbacks in the area of impact and add Uses (Animals, Confined not Regulated by Chapter 13; Plant, Light Manufacturing; and Sports, Rural Recreation Area) to the Use Charts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.