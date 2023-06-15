JEROME — At a ceremony on Wednesday morning, new Jerome County Commissioner Art Watkins was sworn in by 5th District Judge Rosemary Emory.

Watkins was appointed by Gov. Brad Little on Monday. He will serve the remaining term of former commissioner John Crozier, who stepped down in May.

Commission Chair Ben Crouch told the assembled crowd of well-wishers and witnesses that, during his interview for the position with the Jerome Republican Central Committee, Watkins discussed his 37 years of experience officiating football.

“I’d like to comment on what he said in that interview,” Crouch said, “because he said, ‘I was mostly right.’”

Following the ceremony, Watkins answered questions from the media.

As a former council member and mayor of Hazelton, Watkins told reporters that he had originally become involved in public service because he wanted to give back.

“I felt like I should give back to the city if they wanted me, and that’s been a pleasure,” Watkins said in the interview.

Watkins said he would like to finish out his term, which ends in December, but attorneys are still looking in to whether he can hold both offices at once.

As commissioner, Watkins said he was excited to support the ventures on the east side, giving representation to Eden, Hazleton, and the rural communities. He also said he was eager to get to know more about the city of Jerome and the rest of the county.

