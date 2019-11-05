JEROME — Incumbents Brent “Oop” Johnson and Chris Barber won another term on the Jerome City Council following the Nov. 5 election.
“I don’t take it lightly,” Barber said. “I walked around Jerome every day except Sunday for the last four weeks and knocked on every door I possible could.”
Barber said he is looking forward to continuing with projects he and the current council already started.
“We’ve had so much success in the last four years,” Barber said. “I’m looking forward to finishing what we started.”
Challenger Jeff Schroeder, who is on the Planning and Zoning board and the Jerome School Board, said he will still be an active part of the community despite the loss.
“The voters have made their selection, and I will continue to serve them in the best way that I can,” Schroeder said.
The majority of Jerome County’s races were uncontested, including the mayoral races in Hazelton and Eden, and Hazelton city council, which had two candidates running for two seats.
