JEROME — The City Council voted to approve the city’s new logo a year after its creation.

Jerome’s original logo was designed in 1987 and looked “dated” and “busy,” city officials said. The logo caused problems with official city material because it didn’t look good when printed out, City Administrator Mike Williams said.

The new logo, featuring a prominent “J,” was already on the city’s website, redesigned at the same time as the logo, and is used by other city government agencies.

“A couple of departments just started using it and the logo wasn’t official yet,” Williams said. “We thought it was time to get official permission to call it that.”

The new logo is being used on some official letterhead but has not yet been placed on city vehicles or merchandise.

The City Council approved the logo at its Oct. 15 meeting.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

