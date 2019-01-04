JEROME — Reserve your seats for the Jerome Chamber Luncheon from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jerome Joint School District 261, 125 Fourth Ave. W.
A presentation on "Drugs in Our Community" will be given by Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall. Lunch will be provided by Jerome High School Family and Consumer Science students: soup and turkey or ham sandwich.
The deadline to pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com is today. The cost is $12 for chamber members and $15 for non-members.
Tickets at the door cost $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.