Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — Reserve your seats for the Jerome Chamber Luncheon from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jerome Joint School District 261, 125 Fourth Ave. W.

A presentation on "Drugs in Our Community" will be given by Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall. Lunch will be provided by Jerome High School Family and Consumer Science students: soup and turkey or ham sandwich.

The deadline to pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com is today. The cost is $12 for chamber members and $15 for non-members.

Tickets at the door cost $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments