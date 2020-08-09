Jerome celebrates 100 years of fair fun

JEROME — The Jerome County Fair is celebrating its 100th birthday this year with mud drags, music and one of the biggest, star-studded rodeos in fair history.
The Jerome County Fair is Monday through Saturday at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St.
The festivities begin with the PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the arena.
Fair manager Jamie Rupert said they have 440 contestants in the three-day rodeo. That’s about double the number of rodeo contestants the fair usually receives.
“That’s more than we’ve ever had,” Rupert said. “It’s because there hasn’t been any rodeos and contestants want to go to any rodeo they can. A lot of national finalists will be there.”
The parade is another popular event and it will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday along Main Street in Jerome.
More than 20 parade floats were registered as of Wednesday. Rupert said they always get entries the day of the parade, which will not be allowed this year because of COVID-19 precautions.
Pre-registration is required for the parade. All tickets for this year’s events will not be sold at the gate. Tickets will only be sold online or at the fair office.
“If they wait until the day of they must go to the fair office ticket window,” Rupert said. “ We’ve always sold tickets at the gate but we do not want the gatherings of people or the money exchanged.”
Rupert also encouraged parade spectators to avoid gathering at the park; people should use the entire route.
“The parade is over a mile long,” she said. “Our route is longer than most. We felt it was long enough for people to spread out.”
Other precautions this year will include hand sanitizers stations available throughout the fairgrounds to all attendees, as well as masks.
“Masks are recommended but not mandatory,” Rupert said. “We are going to encourage people to wash their hands and wear masks. We will have a mask contest. We will give prizes for that.”
They have also added more seating and reduced ticket numbers for the main events. Typically, the Jerome County Fair draws 25,000 attendees in five days.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes people will notice this year will be the absence of whirling lights and screaming carnival riders on fair nights. The carnival has been canceled this year.
“I’ve had a couple upset people,” Rupert said. “We didn’t decide that, they decided that. They had cancellations and they couldn’t make it work financially.”
Two other canceled events this year are the Junior Rodeo and the Friday night concert. Rupert said financially they couldn’t make these two events work this year.
However, two more classes were added to the Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. Saturday and the concert features Ned LeDoux at 7 p.m. Thursday. LeDoux has released two albums and is the son of singer-songwriter Chris LeDoux.
“Our concert this year is a country artist that a lot of people know about in this part of the country,” Rupert said. “I think he will do well here.”
But don’t worry, there will be fair food and people can still stop by the petting zoo. More than 120 children will be showing off their projects they’ve been working on all year. The 4-H sale will take place Saturday online and live at the fair.
“The fair needs to happen so the 4-H kids can finish their projects,” Rupert said. “They haven’t been able to finish school or sports. They need to be able to finish something.”
Photo Gallery: Bloodless Bullfights brings crowds, courage and culture to Jerome County Fair
The DePew Arena, filled with hundreds of people, sat silent as a bull charged at Alfredo Gutierrez. The bull passed through his cape, leaving Guiterrez unharmed.
Then the cheering began.
The Jerome County Fair featured Bloodless Bullfights on Friday night. The event showcased numerous matadors from Venezuela, Mexico and California — all honoring an old Spanish tradition without harming animals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.