Jerome celebrates 100 years of fair fun

Jerome County Fair schedule

Aug. 10: PRCA rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena.

Aug. 11: Parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street, and a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds.To pre-register for the parade, go to jeromecountyfair.com/parade-entry-form-2

Aug. 12: PRCA rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena.

Aug. 13: Ned LeDoux concert at 7 p.m. in the arena.

Aug. 14: Joe Mama's Car Show rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Aug. 15: Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. in the arena.

Tickets for the rodeo, concert and mud drags are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets will be sold at the gate.Tickets must be purchased online or at the fair office up to one hour prior to the event. For more information, go to jeromecountyfair.com or call 208-324-7209.