Jerome captures momentum with 51-50 upset win over Minico

JEROME — Minico came to town undefeated in conference play. The Tigers held on to make sure the Spartans left with a loss.
In a hard-fought game that featured eight ties, Jerome overcame a 29-point outburst from CJ Latta to beat Minico 51-50 on Wednesday night
“We did the little things right and fought hard.” Jerome head coach Kelly Williams said. “We played as a team.”
But Minico wouldn’t let up and took the game to the wire. Jentree Bott picked up points at the free-throw line to chip away at the Tigers’ lead, then Latta followed with a three-pointer, a steal and a few baskets to make it a one-point game.
Jerome withstood the pressure, though. After Katie Larsen converted at the foul line and Reagan Cook found room to knock down a basket, the Tigers regained the lead and survived a tense countdown on the clock.
“This win is the momentum we needed,” Williams said.
“The game was a really good booster for us,” said Jerome’s Emma Allen, who accounted for eight points. “We came together as a team very well.”
Emily Lloyd, who also tallied eight points for Jerome, emphasized it was a team effort.
Audri Gonzalez added eight points for Minico, and Averie Page had seven.
Minico travels to Twin Falls on Friday, while Jerome heads to Wood River.