PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jerome captures momentum with 51-50 upset win over Minico

JEROME — Minico came to town undefeated in conference play. The Tigers held on to make sure the Spartans left with a loss.

In a hard-fought game that featured eight ties, Jerome overcame a 29-point outburst from CJ Latta to beat Minico 51-50 on Wednesday night

“We did the little things right and fought hard.” Jerome head coach Kelly Williams said. “We played as a team.”

But Minico wouldn’t let up and took the game to the wire. Jentree Bott picked up points at the free-throw line to chip away at the Tigers’ lead, then Latta followed with a three-pointer, a steal and a few baskets to make it a one-point game.

Jerome withstood the pressure, though. After Katie Larsen converted at the foul line and Reagan Cook found room to knock down a basket, the Tigers regained the lead and survived a tense countdown on the clock.

“This win is the momentum we needed,” Williams said.

“The game was a really good booster for us,” said Jerome’s Emma Allen, who accounted for eight points. “We came together as a team very well.”

Emily Lloyd, who also tallied eight points for Jerome, emphasized it was a team effort.

Audri Gonzalez added eight points for Minico, and Averie Page had seven.

Minico travels to Twin Falls on Friday, while Jerome heads to Wood River.

