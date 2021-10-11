 Skip to main content
Jerome boy found safe following Amber Alert
breaking

Jerome boy found safe following Amber Alert

  Updated
Kingston Solis

10 p.m. update: Idaho State Police said the suspect and child have been found and the child is safe.

JEROME — An Amber Alert has been activated for a Jerome boy.

The Jerome Police Department is looking for 6-year-old Kingston James Solis.

He was last seen Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue I, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

The suspect is  40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. She driving a white 2018 Kia Stinger with an Idaho specialty plate of "ROXIEE."

Kingston is 4 feet tall and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black and red avengers backpack. He is missing his two top, front teeth.

Mendoza is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has no current address and is living out of her car. She frequents places with free wifi internet. Police said she uses apps on her phone to make calls.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.

Additional information was not immediately released. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

+3
