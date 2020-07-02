Jerome boy found safe after spending night in the mountains separated from family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARK CITY, UTAH — A 9-year-old Jerome boy was found safe Thursday after he spent the night alone in the mountains.

About 9:45 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call saying Stratton Joshua Wright had been missing for more than an hour in the Henry's Fork area after becoming separated from his family while hiking west of Bear Lake.

"Summit County Sheriff's Office and Search & Rescue immediately sent resources to the Henry's Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest," a Facebook post by sheriff's office said. "Crews searched throughout the night, both on ground and in the air."

Searchers on foot and horseback, dog search teams and aircraft continue to search Thursday morning in the Henry's Fork drainage area.

About 11 a.m., Sheriff Justin Martinez announced Stratton was found safe and was reunited with his father.

"We are so happy he was found safe and in good spirits," the sheriff wrote in a Tweet. "Thank you @UtahDPS for your assistance returning him back to his family."

