 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Jerome accident kills Wendell man Friday

  • 0
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Wendell man died Friday when his transport trailer fell on him, police say.

Trenton Horst, 31, of Wendell had his trailer loaded with sheds just before noon at Outwest Barns at 901 S. Lincoln in Jerome when he checked an issue with the hydraulic lines under the trailer, a statement from the Jerome Police Department said.

Hydraulic fluid released from the system, and the trailer came down on Horst, who died at the scene, the police said.

Horst owned Branding Iron Transport.

Mychel Matthews is the managing editor at the Times-News. Contact Matthews at mmatthews@magicvalley.com or 208-735-3233.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany to strengthen its bunker infrastructure as Ukraine war rages on

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News