Jerome accident kills Wendell man Friday

JEROME — A Wendell man died Friday when his transport trailer fell on him, police say.

Trenton Horst, 31, of Wendell had his trailer loaded with sheds just before noon at Outwest Barns at 901 S. Lincoln in Jerome when he checked an issue with the hydraulic lines under the trailer, a statement from the Jerome Police Department said.

Hydraulic fluid released from the system, and the trailer came down on Horst, who died at the scene, the police said.

Horst owned Branding Iron Transport.

