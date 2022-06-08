Jerome accepts higher max cost for new police station, construction to begin July 18

JEROME — The city has accepted a multi-million dollar bid for the construction of a new police station, which should be complete next year.

The Jerome City Council approved a guaranteed maximum price of $4,553,597 from Star Corporation for the construction. The price jumped by about $781,000 from six months ago.

An estimate in January put the construction for the new police station at $3,771,657. Not interested in watching prices go higher, and hoping that they might go back down, the council agreed to the max price guarantee

City Administrator Mike Williams said the City Council had worked toward this project for years and agreed the time had come to get it done, rather than wait to see if prices came back down.

“It’s been a long time coming," Williams said. "We’ve been talking about this forever, and we have a bid that we don’t necessarily love, but it’s reflective of what the market is like today. We don’t know what tomorrow brings, but this has been a project that’s been on our plate for 20 years, so let’s get it done."

Costs for everything have increased over six months ago, from lumber, concrete and steel, as well as increases in labor costs for trades like HVAC and plumbing.

“This isn’t what we hoped, as far as price-wise," Williams said. "But we still have the ability to fund this project with cash reserves that we’ve been building for several years. And no one wants to speculate any further that prices are going to come down.”

One item was eliminated from the project to try and keep costs low, the covered carport option.

Jerome had been working toward building a new police station for decades. Voters rejected a bond to pay for the new station in 2013 and in 2016 the city began saving cash reserves.

The station will occupy an existing building at 229 First Ave. E., which was purchased in 2020 for $485,000. The 12,000-square-foot building sits on .86 acres and required some internal demolition and structure inspection, followed by architect plans for the new station.

Since then, the building has sat for 6 months waiting for the go-ahead for financing.

The agreement calls for completion by July 14, 2023. Star Corporation felt it could be completed in 8 to 9 months, but they allowed for up to a year as a buffer.

