TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has received a request from Jayco to modify the air quality permit-to-construct that regulates emissions from the company’s trailer manufacturing facility in Twin Falls.
The proposed permit modification will allow the company to install two additional trailer assembly lines. Emissions must remain within legally allowable limits.
The permit application is available for review at deq.idaho.gov/media/60182035/jayco-kimberly-ptc-application-0918.pdf.
A public comment period will be provided on the proposed permit if a written request is submitted to the DEQ by 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Submit requests for a 30-day public comment period by email to tanya.chin@deq.idaho.gov or by mail to: Tanya Chin, Air quality Division, DEQ State Office, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, ID 83706.
