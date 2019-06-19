JEROME — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management Idaho and Jerome County Rural Fire successfully controlled a fire between mileposts 173 and 174 on the north side of Interstate 84 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the blaze Monday, and had it contained by 9 p.m. that night. The area no longer requires monitoring, and personnel and equipment have returned to their respective stations.
“It’s looking good out there and they’re reading for the next one,” BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said.
The human-caused Jay fire effectively marked the start of fire season in southern Idaho. It was the largest in the Magic Valley so far this year, at 355 acres.
National Weather Service Fire Weather Meteorologist Chuck Redman told the Times-News last week that this year’s fire season could start later than usual due to a wet spring, but fuel loading will be substantial due to increased grass growth.
