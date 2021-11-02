Jason Brown wins Twin Falls City Council Seat 1

TWIN FALLS — Jason Brown will take Seat 1 on the City Council, beating out four other candidates Tuesday for retiring Mayor Suzanne Hawkins' city council seat.

Hawkins has served on the city council since 2012 when she replaced retiring councilman Lance Clow. She will remain on City Council until January when newly elected council members are sworn in and a new mayor will be elected.

In Tuesday's election, Brown easily pushed past runner-up Craig Kelley, who came in with 690 votes compared with Brown's 1,465.

"We pushed pretty hard to get out there," Brown said as it became evident the polls were going his way. "I appreciate everybody who ran. All candidates did a good job and ran cordial campaigns."

Brown won with 40% of the vote and Kelley garnered 19% of the vote. James Piersol and Hannah Cameron each claimed almost 15%, with 546 and 534 votes respectively. Patrick Patterson claimed less than 12% of the votes or 427.

The City Council will have fewer dollars to spend in the coming year. In August, the council approved a $69.5 million budget for the new fiscal year that began in early October, cropping about 4.5% off the previous year's budget of $72.8 million.

The council should continue to plan for improving infrastructure to accommodate the growing population of Twin Falls — and the Magic Valley as well, he said. The population of Twin Falls swells as Magic Valley residents travel to or through the county seat every day.

Brown is an engineer with Twin Falls Canal Co. and is well connected with the agricultural base of the area.

"I'll need to recuse myself on some issues from time to time," he said, "but I think both positions will mesh together very well."

