Jarbidge gold exploration project scaled back after conservation group objections

“They’re going to identify every seep and spring in the watersheds that are currently affected by the known actions,” Fox said.

The Idaho Conservation League and Idaho Rivers United also might assist by monitoring bull trout numbers near the project.

Fox also said Newcrest and the USFS will analyze traffic patterns at roads near Jack and Jenny creeks — important creeks for bull trout. Newcrest might build a permanent culvert across a creek to reduce vehicle impacts, and the company will also monitor stream turbidity.

It’s still unknown if, after this project, Newcrest will want to return either to develop a gold deposit or continue exploration. Following this resolution, the company would have to receive new permissions for new activities as opposed to having pre-approval to explore for 11 more years. Perry noted that with projects like this, the likelihood of finding a valuable amount of gold is always low.

It’s somewhat unusual to have a company agree to make so many changes to a project that has already been found by a federal agency to have no environmental impacts.