TWIN FALLS — Yasutaka Ichinose would like to help agriculture businesses in the Magic Valley succeed with automation.
A group of businessmen representing four Japanese companies returned to south-central Idaho this week, just two months after their last visit. They are interested in establishing closer relationships with local businesses for future collaboration.
And most of that could come in the form of new technology, such as robotics.
It’s a partnership that’s been more than two years in the making, but seems to be growing quickly.
“We don’t know where it’s going to go,” said Jan Rogers, former CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho. “It’s kind of fun.”
Through an interpreter, Ichinose said he was interested in greenhouses and how to grow crops year-round with the same quality and cost. His company, Atom Seimitsu Co., makes robotics for manufacturing companies, particularly in the semiconductor industry.
Leading the expedition as a liaison was Takashi Suzuki, president of Sakae Casting, which has operations in Idaho Falls. Suzuki and the other businessmen are members of a larger group of about 100 businesses in Hachioji, Japan.
“He’s become kind of a pivotal character in attracting these small to medium-sized businesses to Idaho,” Rupert City Administrator and Sen. Kelly Anthon said.
Rogers hopes to see more Japanese businesses come visit the area in the future.
During the July visit, the companies had a chance to tour local businesses. This trip is more about getting to know how they can help them, Suzuki said through an interpreter.
Another idea one company had was to ask WillTran in Rupert and Dot Foods in Burley about joining in a research project using CO2 sensors, Rogers said. The study could help determine whether carbon dioxide in a cab makes truck drivers sleepy.
