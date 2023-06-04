TWIN FALLS — A five-minute-long video taken from inside the Twin Falls County Jail was in the spotlight of a Friday preliminary hearing involving three inmates accused of aggravated battery.

A point of contention was what it showed — and what it didn’t.

Prosecutors say people accused of the crime — Jose Ramirez, 35; Zachary Maestas, 26; and McKinnen Fuller, 22 — injured fellow inmate Charles Vaughn, kicking and stomping at him Feb. 12 while he was on the ground, and then cleaning the floor and walls to hide any evidence of blood caused by the fight.

In the end, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw determined there was probable cause to have the defendants bound over to district court. Two other inmates face charges in the incident, but they didn’t have their hearings Friday.

The Friday hearing was a consolidated case. On the defendants’ side of the courtroom sat public defenders Clayne Zollinger, Preston Franzen and Michael Crawford, who each represented one of the defendants.

Defense attorneys contended that Vaughn could have instigated the jail fight and pointed out that because of the security camera’s angle, the video doesn’t show Vaughn’s body that was presumably on the ground while inmates gathered around.

The 45-year-old Vaughn, looking dazed, is seen standing up at the end of the video.

Vaughn, who is awaiting an August trial on the charge of aggravated battery, testified that he couldn’t remember the incident, or how he got the bruises on his head or the cut lip that required stitches.

“I have no memory of what took place,” he said, and, upon further questioning said he doesn’t remember if he wanted to be involved in the fight.

The affidavit of probable cause completed when the criminal complaint was filed in February said that Vaughn didn’t want to talk to police after the fight, possibly because he was afraid for his safety, and the fight might have been gang-related, but those things were not brought up during the preliminary hearing.

Franzen said, however, that Vaughn might be saying he couldn’t remember the incident because he was afraid he would be disciplined for his involvement.

The fight went unnoticed for about six hours until another inmate told a jailer about it because he was concerned about Vaughn, Detention Deputy Jacob Malinka said.

Malinka reviewed security camera footage and discovered video of the incident.

Vaughn ended up being taken to the hospital.

Public defenders pointed out that Vaughn didn’t cry out for help during the incident.

But deputy prosecutor Sean Wynn said it “defies any logic” to believe Vaughn wasn’t hurt during the incident shown on video.

“They were stomping right where he was thrown,” Wynn said.

Even if Vaughn did start the fight, the actions of the defendants went far beyond self defense, he said.

To be found guilty of aggravated battery, Wynn said, it requires “great bodily injury,” and a jury will have to decide whether the injuries to Vaughn meet that standard.

Ramirez and Fuller were seen cleaning up the scene with rags after the fight. They were also charged with destruction of evidence. Maestas might also have that charge added, Wynn said.

But the video does not show what was on the floor and walls.

While Wynn said they were likely cleaning up possible blood from the fight, Franzen said it could have been something unrelated.