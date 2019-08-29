Jackpot not alone in its rural woes

Jackpot is not alone in its economic struggles. Rural communities across America are hurting as young people increasingly leave small towns for big cities.
“It’s a national problem,” said Brian Bonnenfant, University of Nevada-Reno project manager for the Center for Regional Studies.
But even among rural Nevada gambling towns, Jackpot is a bit unfortunate, Bonnenfant said. Given its south-central Idaho customer base, Jackpot is not in an amazing location.
The slow economic times in Jackpot aren’t directly tied to a decline in gamblers. Gaming taxes go to the state and end up in Nevada’s general fund, so it’s not as if fewer gamblers directly deplete town coffers. But if casinos struggle in Jackpot, they might employ fewer workers, and that can have a negative impact on the community.
The entire gambling industry is in a period of transition.
“Gaming is failing,” Barton’s Club 93 IT Director and former Jackpot Advisory Board member Jeff Young said. “Anybody can go just about anywhere and find a slot machine.”
Gaming’s decline isn’t purely tied to the Great Recession in 2008. Part of the problem is that millennials don’t gamble as much as their parents do. Instead of finding new slot players and blackjack lovers, the way of the future for casinos could be "esports," competitive online video gaming.
“(Casinos) need to reinvent themselves to attract millennials,” Bonnenfant said.
Nevada towns have relied on gambling for decades, and the introduction of marijuana is impacting many communities. Revenues can be significant.
“They’re certainly making a boatload of money off it,” Bonnenfant said. “They are making so much money off that damn giggleweed.”
If Jackpot wants to get in on giggleweed sales, it should act sooner rather than later, Bonnenfant said, because, at some point, recreational pot could be legalized nationally.
Jackpot’s future isn’t all gloomy in Bonnenfant’s eyes. There will always be people passing through town, even if those who hit a green light pass through in 10 seconds.
“For Jackpot, at least they have U.S. Highway 93,” Bonnenfant said. “That’s never going away.”
