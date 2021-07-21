Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

JACKPOT — A marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open in mid-September in Jackpot, Nevada.
This will be Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's sixth location in Nevada.
John Erminio marketing director for Thrive said they are ready for the new location.
"We are very excited about being entrenched in that area and being a good partner there," Erminio said.
The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.
Jackpot is about 45 miles south of Twin Falls and just across the state line from Twin Falls County.
Twin Falls County commissioners have expressed their concerns about the dispensary being so close to the Idaho border.
Commissioner Don Hall said they have concerns about the potential impact on Idaho roads.
"This could affect the highway between Jackpot and Twin Falls County and the citizens that utilize that road," Hall said.
Marijuana is illegal to possess, sell or smoke in Idaho. Recreational marijuana is legal across state lines in Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Utah legalized medical marijuana only. Montana recently legalized recreational marijuana, and dispensaries can open next year.
Similar to alcohol, marijuana is an intoxicant. It slows reflexes and impacts coordination, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said.
Safety and abiding by laws are important to Thrive, Erminio said.
"We want it to be safe, and obviously using and driving is against the law and something that we are not behind," he said.
Thrive plans to let customers know the difference in legality between Idaho and Nevada, Erminio said.
"If you are going to purchase from Thrive, we want to make sure that we are compliant with the laws and we follow the rules," he said.
As far as the politics are concerned, Carter said Nevada's choices are not his business nor anyone else's in Idaho.
"My opinion has been the same since the get-go," Carter said. "I am not interested in getting involved in Nevada politics."
Deputies have been sent to drug recognition school and have training in spotting drivers operating under the influence of marijuana, he said.
"I have a good team of deputies," Carter said. "If there is an issue, they will deal with it as they always have."
After the grand opening of the dispensary, he expects law enforcement agencies to have increased patrols along U.S. Highway 93.
"Anyone engaging in illegal behavior should be aware they risk attracting attention from law enforcement," Idaho State Police said in a statement.
Erminio said Thrive is currently hiring and Twin Falls residents can apply.
Marijuana in Elko County: A collection of coverage in the Free Press
WEST WENDOVER – It’s official. West Wendover City Council has adopted an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city and has a…
ELKO – Members of the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe voted Monday on whether they would like the Elko Band Council to pursue a marijuana dispe…
WEST WENDOVER – A public hearing on a proposal to allow recreational marijuana sales is coming Dec. 18, but one person spoke against the plan …
HEBER, Utah — A Heber man was arrested Tuesday night after officers found $500,000 worth of marijuana in his car during a routine traffic stop…
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah patients can use medical marijuana legally after a compromise agreement was signed into law, but they won’t likely …
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sen. Tick Segerblom is convinced “anything is possible” after he and other Nevada lawmakers toured San Francisco pot lounges,…
WEST WENDOVER – Recreational marijuana sales are on the way to final approval in this city that has already agreed to a medical marijuana dispensary.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Regulations and paperwork are driving up costs for financial institutions serving marijuana companies doing business in state…
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pair of pro-marijuana groups in Utah accused the Mormon church Thursday of “extreme undermining” of a medical marijuan…
Elko County has received its first round of tax revenue from statewide marijuana sales, and has put the money to good use.
ELKO — Marijuana, business development and disaster response were some of the topics that Elko city council candidates covered during a forum …
CRESCENT VALLEY — Carrot juice alone doesn’t disguise the hoppy, piney and skunky flavor of hemp.
WELLS – Wells has cracked the door on allowing a medical marijuana dispensary in the city and already has requests for two letters of support …
WEST WENDOVER – A land lease and a land sale for marijuana facilities in the city’s industrial park have received the final go-ahead from West…
WEST WENDOVER – Marijuana plants will soon be sprouting in Elko County.
ELKO – Medical and recreational marijuana establishments are banned within the Elko city limits. However, a number of local businesses sell a …
ELKO – Inoperative taillights on a vehicle on Interstate 80 attracted the attention of law enforcement early Tuesday morning, and they ended u…
As Nevada government grapples with how to manage the legalization of marijuana, northeastern Nevada’s major mining companies maintain a hard s…
ELKO – Elko nurse, mother and Navy veteran Marcey Logsden is looking to add “mayor” to her resume.
ELKO – City councilman Reece Keener officially filed for mayor on Monday at city hall, two months after announcing his intent to run.
It’s official. The City of Elko published a legal notice in Friday’s Elko Daily Free Press banning medical or recreational marijuana sales fac…
ELKO – You might know those older women who could be someone’s wife, mother or grandmother. They attend church, care for their families or wor…
ELKO – Letters and personal testimonies mostly supporting medical cannabis users in Elko prolonged the public hearing portion of the second re…
ELKO — Drug arrests decreased from 2016 to 2017, but specific types of drug offences increased over the year, according to comparative numbers…
Elko City Council voted on first reading Tuesday to zone against marijuana sales in the city but shot down a proposed four-year moratorium on …
ELKO – Two city councilmen offered their opinions about marijuana to a crowd of about 40 people Friday night, resulting in an audience member …
Border city to approve medical pot dispensary, both Wells and Wendover to allow cultivation as Elko prepares to vote on ban.
ELKO – City Councilman John Patrick Rice is seeking the public’s support in preventing a permanent ban on the sale of marijuana within city limits.
ELY – Sitting south of Ely on the way to Las Vegas is a convenience store and truck stop on Ely Shoshone Tribal land. Located there is Tsaa Ne…
ELKO – A policy shift that puts federal prosecutors in charge of enforcing marijuana laws could put groups such as Tribal Cannabis Consulting …