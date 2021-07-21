 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September
0 comments
breaking top story

Jackpot marijuana dispensary to open in September

{{featured_button_text}}
Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

A rendering of the new Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in Jackpot, Nevada, set to open in September.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THRIVE CANNABIS MARKETPLACE

JACKPOT — A marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open in mid-September in Jackpot, Nevada. 

This will be Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's sixth location in Nevada. 

John Erminio marketing director for Thrive said they are ready for the new location.

"We are very excited about being entrenched in that area and being a good partner there," Erminio said. 

The store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-through option, he said. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.

Jackpot is about 45 miles south of Twin Falls and just across the state line from Twin Falls County.

Twin Falls County commissioners have expressed their concerns about the dispensary being so close to the Idaho border.

Commissioner Don Hall said they have concerns about the potential impact on Idaho roads. 

"This could affect the highway between Jackpot and Twin Falls County and the citizens that utilize that road," Hall said. 

Marijuana is illegal to possess, sell or smoke in Idaho. Recreational marijuana is legal across state lines in Washington, Oregon and Nevada. Utah legalized medical marijuana only. Montana recently legalized recreational marijuana, and dispensaries can open next year.

Similar to alcohol, marijuana is an intoxicant. It slows reflexes and impacts coordination, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said.

Safety and abiding by laws are important to Thrive, Erminio said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We want it to be safe, and obviously using and driving is against the law and something that we are not behind," he said.

Thrive plans to let customers know the difference in legality between Idaho and Nevada, Erminio said.

"If you are going to purchase from Thrive, we want to make sure that we are compliant with the laws and we follow the rules," he said.

As far as the politics are concerned, Carter said Nevada's choices are not his business nor anyone else's in Idaho.

"My opinion has been the same since the get-go," Carter said. "I am not interested in getting involved in Nevada politics."

Deputies have been sent to drug recognition school and have training in spotting drivers operating under the influence of marijuana, he said. 

"I have a good team of deputies," Carter said. "If there is an issue, they will deal with it as they always have."

After the grand opening of the dispensary, he expects law enforcement agencies to have increased patrols along U.S. Highway 93.

"Anyone engaging in illegal behavior should be aware they risk attracting attention from law enforcement," Idaho State Police said in a statement. 

Erminio said Thrive is currently hiring and Twin Falls residents can apply.

Marijuana in Elko County: A collection of coverage in the Free Press

+2
Marijuana sales coming to Elko County
Local
featured

Marijuana sales coming to Elko County

  • ADELLA HARDING Elko Daily Correspondent
  • 0

WEST WENDOVER – It’s official. West Wendover City Council has adopted an ordinance allowing recreational marijuana sales in the city and has a…

Elko Colony votes on marijuana
Local
top story

Elko Colony votes on marijuana

  • 0

ELKO – Members of the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe voted Monday on whether they would like the Elko Band Council to pursue a marijuana dispe…

Medical marijuana now legal in Utah
State-and-regional

Medical marijuana now legal in Utah

  • LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
  • 0

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah patients can use medical marijuana legally after a compromise agreement was signed into law, but they won’t likely …

+10
Home Now Hemp Garden
News

Home Now Hemp Garden

  • Suzanne Featherston
  • 0

CRESCENT VALLEY — Carrot juice alone doesn’t disguise the hoppy, piney and skunky flavor of hemp.

Wells moves toward medical pot dispensary
News
featured

Wells moves toward medical pot dispensary

  • ADELLA HARDING Elko Daily correspondent
  • 0

WELLS – Wells has cracked the door on allowing a medical marijuana dispensary in the city and already has requests for two letters of support …

West Wendover OKs marijuana land deals
Local

West Wendover OKs marijuana land deals

  • ADELLA HARDING Elko Daily Correspondent
  • 0

WEST WENDOVER – A land lease and a land sale for marijuana facilities in the city’s industrial park have received the final go-ahead from West…

Mines maintain strict marijuana policies
Mining
top story

Mines maintain strict marijuana policies

  • Suzanne Featherston
  • 0

As Nevada government grapples with how to manage the legalization of marijuana, northeastern Nevada’s major mining companies maintain a hard s…

Keener files for mayor
Local
top story

Keener files for mayor

  • TONI R. MILANO
  • 0

ELKO – City councilman Reece Keener officially filed for mayor on Monday at city hall, two months after announcing his intent to run.

Elko advances pot sales ban
Local
top story

Elko advances pot sales ban

  • ADELLA HARDING Elko Daily Correspondent
  • 0

Elko City Council voted on first reading Tuesday to zone against marijuana sales in the city but shot down a proposed four-year moratorium on …

+4
Forum brings marijuana front and center
Local
top story

Forum brings marijuana front and center

  • TONI R. MILANO
  • 0

ELKO – Two city councilmen offered their opinions about marijuana to a crowd of about 40 people Friday night, resulting in an audience member …

Wells, West Wendover to cash in on marijuana
Local
top story

Wells, West Wendover to cash in on marijuana

  • ADELLA HARDING Elko Daily Correspondent
  • 0

Border city to approve medical pot dispensary, both Wells and Wendover to allow cultivation as Elko prepares to vote on ban.

Will tribes continue to sell pot?
Lifestyles

Will tribes continue to sell pot?

  • TONI R. MILANO
  • 0

ELKO – A policy shift that puts federal prosecutors in charge of enforcing marijuana laws could put groups such as Tribal Cannabis Consulting …

Gallery: A look inside Nevada's recreational pot dispensaries

1 of 14
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News