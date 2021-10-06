Jackpot marijuana dispensary gets OK to begin sales

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thrive marketing director John Erminio earlier told the Times-News that the store will be open 24/7, 365 days a year. Shoppers will be able to come inside the store or use a drive-thru option. A range of products will be available including vapes, concentrate and edibles.

Establishment of marijuana sales in the unincorporated town faced an uphill battle as county commissioners originally opposed Nevada’s ballot question legalizing marijuana.

Commissioner Rex Steninger was the first to embrace the idea back in 2016, saying “I know people that use marijuana and they are normally functioning members of our society. It is a shame that they need to deal with the black market and risk the wrath of the law.”

In 2017, the board voted 3-2 to ban growing, dispensing and producing marijuana, with Commissioner Jon Karr joining Steninger in opposition.

They changed course last year after the coronavirus pandemic left Jackpot’s casino-tourism economy in tatters. Commission Chairman Demar Dahl was the only opponent at that time.

Opposition to the dispensary continued from the Idaho side of the line, where marijuana is still outlawed.