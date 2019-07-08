JACKPOT, Nev. — Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire last week that caused extensive damage to a casino.
The fire started in the attic at the Four Jacks Casino on Thursday, according to Jackpot Fire Chief Brian Hugill.
Of the three buildings connected by corridors that comprise the casino, the fire was located in the middle, single-story section, Hugill said.
"The attic space was engulfed, and part of the laundry room," Hugill said.
The Jackpot Fire Department responded to the call at about 3 p.m. The Wells Fire Department and Elko County Fire District also sent crews to the scene.
One ladder truck, two engines and an ambulance were on site, though no one was injured in the blaze, Hugill said. "We're lucky, because the town is usually packed on that day."
It took the firefighters three hours to extinguish the fire. "We had to go into the attic and search all the rooms," Hugill said. "Fortunately, it didn't reach any of the other corridors."
Though contained, the damage to the building is extensive, Hugill said. Damage cost estimates are not yet available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nevada State Fire Marshal.
