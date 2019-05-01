JEROME — South Lincoln Avenue in Jerome will soon be home to two more fast-food chains: Jack in the Box and Carl’s Jr.
Both restaurants received building permits in April from the city of Jerome. The Carl’s Jr. will be owned by the same franchisee that opened the Twin Falls restaurant, Clayton Jones. Jones told the Times-News in a phone interview Wednesday that the restaurant could open by Sept. 1 or earlier with 25 to 30 employees.
According to the city’s monthly building permit report, the building work for Carl’s Jr. is valued at $218,992. The restaurant will be at 2700 S. Lincoln Ave. in front of Walmart at the former Sonic Drive-In location.
Jack in the Box, 2710 S. Lincoln Ave., has a building construction value of $226,562. The owner is listed as Feast Foods LLC.
Jerome is alive with new construction as Franklin Building Supply begins paving the foundation for its new truss plant this week, City Administrator Mike Williams said. The city is also working on a splash pad, amphitheater and shelters at North Park.
In April, Jerome issued a total 32 building permits with a combined valuation of $2.5 million. The city received fees totaling $28,739.
Other commercial building permits the city of Jerome issued in April include:
- Jerome Community Trust LLC received a permit for new construction at 300 E. Main St., valued at $600,000.
- St. Jerome’s Catholic Church received a permit for a fairgrounds food booth at 200 N. Fir St., valued at $11,726.
- Wells Fargo Bank received a permit for a $1,000 remodel at 100 E. Main St.
- Agropur/Jerome Cheese received a permit for an addition at 547 W. Nez Perce, valued at $130,000.
- Rocky Mountain Excavation received a demolition permit for a restaurant (formerly Sonic Drive-In) at 2700 S. Lincoln Ave., with work valued at $18,000.
- Mountain View Equipment received a permit for a new on-premise lighted sign at 1720 S. Lincoln Ave., valued at $12,483.
- William Gilmartin/Verizon Wireless received a permit for an on-premise lighted sign at 216 W. Ave. B, valued at $900.
- Jerome Properties LLC/Family Dollar received a permit for an on-premise lighted sign at 1015 S. Lincoln Ave., valued at $7,930.
