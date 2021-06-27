'It's not for everybody': Firefighters prepare for season with Devils Corral training

JEROME — Moving swiftly across the dry grassland, two firefighters approach a fallen crew member. The injured firefighter has suffered a broken femur from a downed burning tree. While attempting to remove it, the two rescuers suffer burns on their hands.
Moments later the rest of the unit arrives on the scene. Assessing the injuries, they decide the broken leg is the priority and radio for a medical evacuation. The injured firefighter is gently moved onto a backboard and fitted with a cervical collar.
Luckily, this is just practice.
This scenario was part of the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management program wildland fire preparedness drills Thursday. Every year crews from Burley, Shoshone and Twin Falls work together to practice a variety of different scenarios. This year featured medical emergencies, portable pumping, mobile attack and fire shelters.
Devils Corral, north of Twin Falls, is used as the training grounds each year.
Kelsey Brizendine, spokesperson for the Twin Falls District BLM office, said about 45 firefighters were participating in the training.
Jeffory Carney, who came back for his seventh season, talked about the importance of the portable pump drill.
“This drill is primarily used for hose lays, or places where engines can’t access but we have a water source,” Carney said.
The firefighters did a three-team relay race, working to complete a pre-pump check and then attempting to knock down a Gatorade bottle on a neighboring hill with the hose. The final step was to wrap the hose correctly and put everything away. A yellow inflatable pool represented an available water source such as a lake or river.
A national BLM fire center spokesperson Jessica Gardetto said federal agencies are struggling to recruit new firefighters who can find better-paying jobs elsewhere, the Associated Press reported last week.
Gardetto said despite this, there is not a shortage of firefighters because the agency overprepared.
Locally, the BLM had a high return rate of firefighters coming back for their second or third season.
The agency didn’t hire very many rookies this year, Brizendine said.
“This definitely takes a certain kind of person to work this job,” Brizendine said. “It’s not for everybody and it’s hard and it’s hot.”
She said when they find someone whose niche is to be a firefighter, they usually stay for more than one year.
The U.S. is seeing more fires earlier this year and expecting a longer fire season.
Firefighters with the BLM get one hour of rest for every two hours they work. If they work a 16 hour day they get eight hours off. They are only allowed to work 14 days in a row and then receive a mandatory two days off.
“For someone to say that the burnout doesn’t happen, is not realistic,” Brizendine said.
To manage that, she encourages firefighters to be open with their supervisors about fatigue.