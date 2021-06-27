'It's not for everybody': Firefighters prepare for season with Devils Corral training

The firefighters did a three-team relay race, working to complete a pre-pump check and then attempting to knock down a Gatorade bottle on a neighboring hill with the hose. The final step was to wrap the hose correctly and put everything away. A yellow inflatable pool represented an available water source such as a lake or river.

A national BLM fire center spokesperson Jessica Gardetto said federal agencies are struggling to recruit new firefighters who can find better-paying jobs elsewhere, the Associated Press reported last week.

Gardetto said despite this, there is not a shortage of firefighters because the agency overprepared.

Locally, the BLM had a high return rate of firefighters coming back for their second or third season.

The agency didn’t hire very many rookies this year, Brizendine said.

“This definitely takes a certain kind of person to work this job,” Brizendine said. “It’s not for everybody and it’s hard and it’s hot.”

She said when they find someone whose niche is to be a firefighter, they usually stay for more than one year.

The U.S. is seeing more fires earlier this year and expecting a longer fire season.