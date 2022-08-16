It's morning in America: Twin Falls leadership presents the State of the City

TWIN FALLS — People gathered in Downtown Commons a little after sunrise on Tuesday to share breakfast and hear from city council members at the 2022 State of the City address.

With the sounds of construction from across the street where the city’s newest, tallest building is nearing completion at 160 Main, the city’s leadership spoke on several topics about what was ahead for Twin Falls.

Vice Mayor Chris Reid opened up the address by talking about the process the city is now undertaking to use the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which are funds from the Federal Government as a component of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021.

“Our goal as a committee, and we hope that you will participate in this, is to make sure that where these spend these funds will benefit the upcoming generation," Reid said. "Because they are the ones that will be paying that back.”

How should we spend $8.5 million? Twin Falls charters committee to spend recovery funds To determine how to use their portion of the COVID-19 recovery funds, Twin Falls City Council is in the process of creating an ad hoc committee to determine what needs in the community would most benefit from the windfall.

The city has been allocated $8,465,111, and the funds must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and completely expensed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Council member Spencer Cutler addressed the community-driven efforts of citizens to create a residential historic district. Cutler referenced a public hearing held Monday, which lasted two hours and did not conclude with a definitive result.

“I would say most people in our city appreciate the history, appreciate the value,” Cutler said. “But it comes down to the practicality, the bureaucracy that comes with creating a historic district. There’s always rules, regulations, red tape, band-aids."

He acknowledged that there were currently three historic districts but noted there was not a residential historic district. Cutler said there are many people both in favor of and opposed to a new historic district.

So far an outcome has not been reached that achieves a balance between historic preservation and private property rights.

“That’s part of city government," Cutler said, "trying to navigate those waters."

Council member Nikki Boyd discussed her experience as liaison to the airport commission.

“The airline industry has had a tough couple of years,” Boyd said. “And especially airports across our country that are non-hub locations.”

Boyd said she was proud that, although many in the SkyWest network were shut down, Twin Falls was not. She credited the city's minimum revenue guarantee with SkyWest as the reason the once-daily flight was kept. If passenger fees should fall below a certain threshold, the city is committed to pay the shortfall.

“We deliver on passenger loads every time, so that is working out very well for us,” Boyd said.

Boyd described some of the capital improvements for the airport, such as the rehabilitation of the main runway and relocating the crosswind runway.

2023 air show to celebrate Joslin Field in Twin Falls An air show planned for next year will be a salute to Joslin Field. The show will highlight the aviation history of Twin Falls County.

Councilor Craig Hawkins spoke about his experience as liaison for the Parks and Recreation Department. Hawkins highlighted some of the statistics from the department to illustrate how important he thought the parks department was for the city.

With 1,500 acres of public space in over 80 areas and 26 parks, Parks and Recreation maintains more than 430 acres of manicured grass.

Hawkins concluded with a challenge to citizens to become more involved in civic matters.

"We can make a positive difference, be better informed, get out and vote, and don’t become apathetic," Hawkins said. "As a council, we need your support and input to help us make correct decisions.”

Council member Jason Brown then spoke about a topic he’s been involved with through the Greater Twin Falls Transportation Committee.

“The third bridge has been talked about for several decades and that topic has come up once again,” Brown said, referring to a new crossing of the Snake River Canyon.

In recent council meetings, the Idaho Department of Transportation has discussed putting a third bridge near the Eastland corridor.

New bridge next to Perrine pitched as third crossing Idaho Department of Transportation has added a new option to the slate of locations being considered for a third crossing of the Snake River Canyon. It's taken some people by surprise.

“I can say that there is trepidation on what that location would cause for the city of Twin Falls specifically,” Brown said.

He said that they continue to be involved in conversations about where a new bridge should go.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler spoke about the Urban Renewal Authority.

He talked about the transformation of the Urban Renewal Agency, and the efforts of many individuals that contributed to the revitalized Downtown Commons.

“When you look at placemaking, placemaking is one of the key ingredients in economic development,” Rothweiler said.

He pointed to the building going up across the street and described the kinds of developments that would follow.

Going up! Tall buildings downtown poised to change Twin Falls skyline At 160 Main, the Main Avenue Lofts will feature mixed commercial and residential rental spaces. The lofts building is 85 feet tall and will feature 44 residential rental units, 11,000 square feet of offices, and ground level restaurant or commercial space.

Rothweiler told the audience to look for upcoming conversations about creating a new urban renewal area once this one closes. Those conversations, he said, will ask citizens to decide what downtown should look like in the next 20 years.

Mayor Ruth Pierce spent a moment talking about a committee she’s a liaison for — the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

When the 2020 Census is officially certified, the city of Twin Falls will be designated a small metropolitan area with a population over 50,000. Because of this, Pierce said, the city will be required to provide some sort of public transportation.

"We know that there’s a lot of underserved members of our community that don’t have access to transportation and need some form of public transportation,” Pierce said.

While it is still to be determined what that looks like, Pierce said it won't be a fixed-route bus system with bus stops on the corner.

“As we’ve done research," Pierce said, "we’ve found other communities in the state that have tried a bus system agave totally failed."

Pierce said the process of coming up with a transportation system was still underway and the city has reached out to other communities that have had success with on-demand kinds of ride services.