'It's like we're living a half life' — For refugees, COVID-19 impacts depend on where they live

TWIN FALLS — Like most everyone now, Alex Cizungu has fears about COVID-19. Cizungu, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, feels uncertainty with every trip to his job at a plastics plant or to the grocery store. He could be putting he and his family at risk, but there will likely be no way to know if any of them have the virus until it’s too late.

But one of his bigger worries is for his brother who is in a refugee camp in Uganda, where the chances of the virus sweeping through the crowded facilities are high. The worry, however, is mutual.

“He wonders how we live in America where we’re the epicenter of the virus,” Cizungu said.

The three refugee resettlement programs statewide are combating the spread of the virus in the refugee without state funding. While the state’s coronavirus website is available in many of the languages refugees in Idaho speak, the brunt of the work falls on individual centers to translate material and act as liaisons between refugees and health care providers.

Meanwhile the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center and others are shifting to providing services over the phone, a complicated task because some typical best practices in aiding refugees must be modified or done away with completely.