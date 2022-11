For those who haven't already voted, today is the day.

In order to vote, you must provide a photo ID to poll workers.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can still register in person at your polling place on Election Day. For additional information about registering to vote, please visit VoteIdaho.gov.

You can also find your polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.