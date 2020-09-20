'It's completely unique as far as we know': Museum of Idaho exhibit to showcase restored 200-year-old flag

“This was something of a treasure that the family kept with them as they continued to migrate,” Athay said.

Frank Lawyer, one of Joseph’s descendants who passed away in 2013, loaned the flag to an exhibit at the museum in 1993. The museum kept renewing the loan until he officially donated it to the museum in 2009. Athay has been working to restore it for months, and on Wednesday morning, it was finally ready to be moved into the case it will occupy as part of the “Way Out West” exhibit the museum has been working on for years.

“I think that putting it in the case, it’s going to show really well, but I think we’ve also stabilized and given some more years to it,” Athay said.

The exhibits will tell the stories of the Native American people who lived in eastern Idaho first, their first contacts with Europeans, and eastern Idaho’s first European settlers and the changes to the landscape they wrought as they established homesteads and mines and built railroads. Lawyer’s flag, Athay said, will be in a section of the exhibit about “the things you take with you,” which will showcase objects both Native Americans and early Europeans found important enough to bring here with them.