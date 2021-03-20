'It's been hell': Nurses share their experiences during past year

TWIN FALLS — The past year has been hell for nurses across the country, especially nurses like Lauren DeLeon, who has spent the pandemic working in the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center intensive care unit.
At multiple points in 2020, Magic Valley hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Some facilities here, especially during the fall, simply didn’t have room for more COVID-19 patients. But at the Twin Falls hospital, the problem wasn’t beds but nurses. Magic Valley hospitals were constantly understaffed.
Nurses had to work brutally long shifts, day after day. They were constantly asked to take on extra shifts. Fourteen or 16 hour days weren’t uncommon.
“I’m exhausted,” DeLeon said. “I’m stressed out and I don’t know if I can do any more death.”
For many Magic Valley nurses, the past year has been full of stress, sadness and perpetual exhaustion, day after day, week after week.
“You go home, you hit the couch, you just fall asleep,” DeLeon said. “You barely want to eat. You’re utterly exhausted. You wake up in the morning and just dread going back to work.”
The exhaustion actually was a blessing at times for DeLeon. It helped her sleep — at least a little.
“It wasn’t just falling asleep,” she said. “You’d wake up in the middle of the night hearing alarms. You’d dream about your patients.”
During the pandemic, many health care workers couldn’t leave their work behind mentally. They’d carry their worries home with them.
“Even on the way home you would just cry,” DeLeon said. “Trying to talk to these families you would just cry on the phone.
“It’s stress multiplied like 100%.”
Many doctors and nurses have to grow accustomed to death. You can’t let it affect you each time a patient dies, many would say.
So death wasn’t anything new for many Magic Valley health care workers. COVID-19 death, however, was new — and there was so much more of it than nurses and doctors were used to seeing.
DeLeon has been a nurse for eight years, but she said watching so many people die — dying without their families around them — took a real toll on her. Families weren’t allowed into the COVID-19 units. The best they could do was video call their loved ones. That’s better than nothing, DeLeon said, but it’s just not the same as being with your family in person.
“I think that was the worse part, watching all this death,” DeLeon told the Times-News. “People dying alone with us, strangers in the room they don’t even know.
“And it’s a scary death, it’s not a quick pass-away. (The death happens) over time and you just watch them suffer.”
The pandemic has been psychologically traumatic for thousands of American nurses during the pandemic. And yet, even though many nurses have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder in the past year, relatively few of them have quit.
Magic Valley hospital leaders repeatedly said that even though their staff were drained and still were asked to work crazy hours, they stuck it out for the most part.
DeLeon seriously considered quitting multiple times — she’s transferring out of the intensive care unit now — but she says she has a responsibility to stay.
“If I leave, who’s going to take care of these patients?” she said. “If all the experienced nurses leave, who’s going to train the new ones?”
The past year hasn’t been equally traumatic for all nurses. It depends on what kind of nurse you are.
Jordan Arbaugh is a cardiac catheterization lab nurse at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Her year has been stressful and exhausting — she came back to work this spring right out of maternity leave — but she said she hasn’t gone through nearly as difficult a time as the ICU nurses.
“I’ve been really lucky,” Arbaugh said. “We weren’t directly in the middle of the mess.”
Arbaugh said a lot of people just don’t understand how bad things were at the Twin Falls hospital. Even fellow nurses had a hard time comprehending it.
For instance, Arbaugh has a friend who’s a nurse in Washington. When she heard about Magic Valley hospitals being overwhelmed, she had a hard time believing it. Sixty COVID-19 patients in just the Twin Falls hospital seemed incomprehensible.
“She was like, ‘Is that a joke? Is there really that many many?’” Arbaugh said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, no that’s not a joke.’”
Working at a hospital during a pandemic would be stressful enough. Some nurses have also had to deal with confrontations from members of the public who think COVID-19 is a hoax. One nurse told the Times-News that she didn’t want her name in the paper because some members of the public have accused health care workers of lying about the severity of the COVID-19 situation.
DeLeon said she hasn’t been heckled or confronted in public much for being a nurse — although it wasn’t fun when she had to do grocery shopping in her scrubs once and people “avoided (her) like the plague.”
Some of her coworkers have had unpleasant interactions with people in public though. DeLeon said one of her friends was told by a stranger to “take off your mask, you’re a sheep.”
“We really wish we could just invite some of these people, ‘Come with us for a day, come see what the unit’s like,’” DeLeon said. “But of course we couldn’t.”
In general, the people have been supportive, DeLeon said.
“It’s been hell, but they (the community) have also given us a ton of support,” DeLeon said. “It’s like they were helping care for us while we were caring for their families and loved ones.”