'It's been hell': Nurses share their experiences during past year

“It wasn’t just falling asleep,” she said. “You’d wake up in the middle of the night hearing alarms. You’d dream about your patients.”

During the pandemic, many health care workers couldn’t leave their work behind mentally. They’d carry their worries home with them.

“Even on the way home you would just cry,” DeLeon said. “Trying to talk to these families you would just cry on the phone.

“It’s stress multiplied like 100%.”

Many doctors and nurses have to grow accustomed to death. You can’t let it affect you each time a patient dies, many would say.

So death wasn’t anything new for many Magic Valley health care workers. COVID-19 death, however, was new — and there was so much more of it than nurses and doctors were used to seeing.

DeLeon has been a nurse for eight years, but she said watching so many people die — dying without their families around them — took a real toll on her. Families weren’t allowed into the COVID-19 units. The best they could do was video call their loved ones. That’s better than nothing, DeLeon said, but it’s just not the same as being with your family in person.