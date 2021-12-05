 Skip to main content
'It's a Wonderful Life' — Festival of Lights Parade kicks off holiday season

The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News

Santa Claus rides on a First Federal float during Friday's Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Time-lapse of the The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News on Friday night. 

The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News takes place Friday night. 

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley's holiday season was kicked off Friday with the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News.

Thousands of spectators lined up along Maine Avenue to see dozens of lighted floats go by, each representing a local business or non-profit.

This year's theme was "It's a Wonderful Life."

