'It's a Wonderful Life' — Festival of Lights Parade kicks off holiday season

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley's holiday season was kicked off Friday with the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal Bank and hosted by the Times-News.
Thousands of spectators lined up along Maine Avenue to see dozens of lighted floats go by, each representing a local business or non-profit.
This year's theme was "It's a Wonderful Life."
PHOTOS: The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Watch now: Light Parade 2021 time-lapse
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Watch now: The 2021 Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Floats from the Festival of Lights Parade, presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.