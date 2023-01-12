It's a brand new song and dance at the Jive! Winter Showcase

TWIN FALLS — For more than 30 students in the Jive! show choir at Twin Falls High School, the winter showcase is the first chance to put many months of hard work on display.

A final week of rehearsals had the students meeting at 6:45 a.m. for practice, then back to the stage at 6 p.m. for three hours of rehearsals — all that while balancing classes, homework, and other activities like sports and theater.

Senior Allison Kloepfer said the long days would all be worth it.

“It’s really difficult, but if it’s something you love, you will be motivated to do it,” Kloepfer said.

Zach Zaugg, also a senior, agreed.

“It is so difficult,” Zaugg said, “but so worth it.”

Jive! has a legacy stretching back to 1999, when it was started by former choir director Joseph Casperson.

After Casperson retired this spring after 26 years, incoming choir director Dan Child has taken up the baton.

“I know that they have good crowds and they have good energy, so I’m excited to see them perform,” Child said.

Part of what has kept the Jive! tradition going is the community, he said, and that is something he hopes to honor.

“There is something about the community that is so positive,” Child said. “(Jive!) is something that people can really celebrate.”

While Child said he has incorporated a few changes, he said he didn’t want to change the formula too much.

“I wanted to keep the tradition alive,” Child said. “And that’s important for the community, too.”

Prior to coming to Twin Falls, Child led a show choir during his 15 years at Middleton High School.

Choreographers Adison and Hailey Hillstead are in their eighth year working with Jive! to design footwork and dances that make the show choir really pop.

Adison Hillstead said they run the show choir a lot like they run their dance studio, Ground Control. He said they ask a lot of the performers.

“We’re a competition studio, so I treat these guys like they’ve been competition dancers for a long time — which they’re not,” Hillstead said. “They are just trying to sing and dance maybe for the first time.”

The program will run for about an hour and a half, and several numbers follow a wintery theme. Tunes from “Frozen 2,” the song “Once Upon a December” from the movie “Anastasia,” along with other side acts or sketches. It also features some numbers from their spring show, a 15-minute “Aladdin” set, and a number called “Brand New,” which Child said he included as a nod to all the changes this year.

