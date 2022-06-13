 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

ITD to share plans to widen I-84 between South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges

  • 0
Hard hat, construction, work
(COURTESY PHOTO)

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will hold an in-person meeting Tuesday to share plans for widening Interstate 84 from the South Jerome Interchange to the Twin Falls Interchange. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome.

The meeting will provide members of the public an opportunity to review design plans and provide input. If individuals are unable to participate in the meeting, a self-guided online meeting option will be available from June 14 until June 28 at itdprojects.org/84jerometotwin.

The interstate serves as a major corridor through south-central Idaho and beyond, with traffic counts expected to double over the next 20 years. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety. Once funding has been confirmed, construction may start as early as 2023.

“Widening this section of I-84 will allow us to proactively address capacity and safety needs between Jerome and Twin Falls,” ITD Engineering Manager Crystal Craig said. “We are advancing this project to construction as soon as possible and plan to keep the public involved through each phase.”

People are also reading…

This design project is funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build. Construction funding will be identified at the time that the project is ready to advertise for construction bids.

For more information on the project or to request updates, visit the project website at itdprojects.org/84jerometotwin or text 84JTF to 866-483-8422.

Want to learn more?

The Idaho Transportation Department will hold an informational meeting for widening Interstate 84 between the South Jerome Exit and the Twin Falls Exit from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Con Paulos Chevrolet, 251 E. Front Road S, Jerome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News