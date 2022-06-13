ITD to share plans to widen I-84 between South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will hold an in-person meeting Tuesday to share plans for widening Interstate 84 from the South Jerome Interchange to the Twin Falls Interchange. The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome.

The meeting will provide members of the public an opportunity to review design plans and provide input. If individuals are unable to participate in the meeting, a self-guided online meeting option will be available from June 14 until June 28 at itdprojects.org/84jerometotwin.

The interstate serves as a major corridor through south-central Idaho and beyond, with traffic counts expected to double over the next 20 years. The purpose of this project is to increase capacity and improve safety. Once funding has been confirmed, construction may start as early as 2023.

“Widening this section of I-84 will allow us to proactively address capacity and safety needs between Jerome and Twin Falls,” ITD Engineering Manager Crystal Craig said. “We are advancing this project to construction as soon as possible and plan to keep the public involved through each phase.”

This design project is funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds as part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build. Construction funding will be identified at the time that the project is ready to advertise for construction bids.

For more information on the project or to request updates, visit the project website at itdprojects.org/84jerometotwin or text 84JTF to 866-483-8422.

