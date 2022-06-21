ITD temporarily implements daytime lane reductions on Blue Lake Boulevard

The Idaho Transportation Department and its contractor Idaho Materials and Construction will be working 24-hour shifts to safely reopen all lanes of traffic from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Road. Unforeseen issues with storm-water drainage in the construction zone are requiring temporary daytime closures.

The ITD is encouraging motorists to plan ahead for temporary daytime lane reductions on Blue Lakes Boulevard North this week.

“Safety is our top priority, and ITD is working closely with IMC to reopen lanes during the day and continue work during overnight hours as planned,” ITD resident engineer Seth Helms said. “ITD appreciates commuters for their patience during this important work.”

For the latest traffic updates, please visit 511.idaho.gov or call 511.

To learn more about this project and sign up for construction updates, please go to itdprojects.org/us-93improvements.

